In 2020, many cases of both abuse of power and sexual abuse were uncovered, dotting big names within Ubisoft like the creative director of Assassin’s Creed Origins and Valhalla, Ashraf Ismail, for example. All this network of abuses that took place over the years led to a wave of layoffs and restructuring to put an end to all this deplorable situation within the French company. But According to employee statements, nothing has changed regarding the abuses that occurred at Ubisoft.
Thanks to a publication from the French medium Le Telegramme, we can know that, more than a radical change towards an environment of equality and respect, things have changed rather little, according to employee statements. These testimonies are being taken by legal means by the union of workers in the video game sector Solidaires Informatique Jeu Vidéo. From what we can read in the publication, there are still people in the company, who were accused of abusing and acting with disrespectful behavior towards other workers.
What’s more, there have been reports of more cases of abuse since last December, which Ubisoft wanted to put aside because, in the words of the company: “it represents a risk to the longevity of the company.” Let’s hope that once and for all, Ubisoft takes action on the matter once and for all, and all this controversy ends, and finally, we get the workers, not only from Ubisoft, but from other companies can work in an environment of respect, equality and trust. Although we do not think about it, well-being interests us, and a lot, to the players, because if the creators of the games do not give everything 100%… Who will?
