Worn by Frédérique Vidal, the Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, the LPR (research programming law) is examined by the deputies from this Monday. A text to be fought alongside the research community, explains parliamentarian Elsa Faucillon.

Frédérique Vidal repeats everywhere that her text engages “Unprecedented effort” in favor of research. It is true ?

Elsa Faucillon It comes under the Coué method! In reality, when we look at the proposed budgetary trajectory, we see that this extends until 2030. We could say that long-term financing, allowing a long-term view, is a good thing. Except that, in reality, the essential is concentrated on the end, even though the government does not have the possibility of committing to these sums. So that’s a promise, not a commitment. And this kind of promise does not bind those who make them, who will no longer be there to answer for them tomorrow. However, there are urgent needs: according to the Economic, Social and Environmental Council, 6 billion euros are needed next year. Chronic underfunding is already causing visible effects. Those who have to recruit teacher-researchers explain that they organize the shortage, that they must hire precarious workers below the minimum wage, knowing that, sometimes, they will be paid several months after having worked their hours… For people who believe deeply in their mission, it is not just heartbreaking: it is against what they have chosen to seek and teach in the public.

Since we are talking about precariousness, there is this innovation: the tenure tracks, or junior professorships. What is it about ?

Elsa Faucillon In fact, these positions would compete with those of lecturers, by derogating from recruitment procedures and bypassing the status of civil servant researcher …

But we could tell you: so what? It works elsewhere, why not with us?

Elsa Faucillon But because we are on even more precariousness, contracts without any commitment of tenure! Today, becoming a lecturer is already very difficult, it is achieved very late, after years of insecurity. With the tenure tracks, it would be worse. However, when we endanger the status of researchers, we endanger the research itself; we move it away from fundamental research, we move towards the quest for profitability. Research and researchers need stability. We had a recent example of these drifts with this researcher specializing in coronaviruses who had received funding at the time of the SARS epidemic and saw them dry up after it ended. And we stopped this research, while we can see today how useful it could have been!

The bill intends to strengthen funding through calls for projects. Is this a good thing?

Elsa Faucillon The number of projects funded in this way by the National Research Agency (ANR) is very low today, around 13 to 15% of the applications submitted. If it was a question of putting money in to increase this number, we could admit it. But today, for example, we have sociology laboratories working in Latin America and do not even have enough to pay for a plane ticket to go there. So concentrating the resources on the ANR, it is to reinforce the competition on the calls for projects, and to worsen the time spent to fill out files, because the laboratories are not financed any more and they are obliged to go through it. the. They hire administrative staff for this, on permanent contract assignments, which are still precarious contracts.

To be able to continue living, the public research service risks turning more and more towards lucrative aims.

Why are you afraid of the link with private research?

Elsa Faucillon Because this entails an obvious – and already visible – risk of abuse. To be able to continue living, the public research service risks turning more and more towards lucrative aims. This is a question that we have already seen in bills on research, but here, it seems decided by Frédérique Vidal, who tweets extensively on her project, explaining that it will allow research to be more “Competitive”.

Let’s talk about gender equality, which the High Council for Equality has just said is a “Unthought” of the project…

Elsa Faucillon I would even say that we risk an aggravation. When we are precarious to this point, when we still push back the possibility of a tenure which is already around 35 years old today, we automatically find fewer women. Let us add that certain thesis directors live their position as a situation of domination, which favors all possible oppressions: of gender, race, social class …

There really is a deep unease in public research. I compare it to what goes on in the hospital.

The very closed debate, last week during the examination of the text by the Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs, does it bode what will happen from today?

Elsa Faucillon I have the impression that some of the members of the committee, more accustomed to the themes of education or culture, may not have given enough thought to research … The dogma of selection also permeates many of them. Finally, we feel that the mobilization of researchers, very strong before confinement, would still need to grow – and I say this without judgment, because I know that this debate is taking place in the context of an extraordinarily difficult re-entry. We have 48,000 more baccalaureate holders compared to 2019: this should be good news, but we lack places, teaching hours, teacher-researchers, administrative staff … In total, the majority are little too quiet to go very quickly, too fast, this steamroller. This calls for us, Communist deputies, deputies of the left, to raise our voice in the face of this project.

There is a demonstration scheduled for Monday afternoon in front of the Assembly …

Elsa Faucillon I will, of course, go with the Members present to give them our support. Having met quite a few since the start of the school year, I know that, for these researchers, having to manage the shortage, organize precariousness, teach in crowded amphitheatres in defiance of health security, recruit precarious people to whom we will not even pay their transport costs, in short having to accept all these things that should not be acceptable, it causes unease. There really is a deep unease in public research. I compare it to what goes on in the hospital. And saying that, I really don’t feel like I’m exaggerating.