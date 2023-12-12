TRainer Thomas Tuchel does not expect national soccer player Serge Gnabry to make a comeback at FC Bayern Munich in February at the earliest. After his next injury, which he sustained in the 5-1 defeat in Frankfurt, the 28-year-old attacker will miss the end of the year and also the start of the 2024 European Championship year.

“I'm afraid it will be at least eight weeks, eight weeks plus. We have to see how good his medicinal meat is,” reported Tuchel before the Champions League game on Tuesday evening (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on Prima Video) at Manchester United.

“Of course that’s far too long,” the coach remarked about the next break for Gnabry. “It took him a long time to get back into shape after his arm injury. He was back in shape in training just now and then got injured in the first minute of his appearance in Frankfurt. “It’s extremely bitter,” said Tuchel.

Gnabry suffered a muscle tendon injury in his left adductor area last weekend shortly after coming on as a substitute in Frankfurt. He will miss at least seven competitive Bayern games before a possible return in February.

For the attacker, the European Championship season has been frustrating so far for both the club and the national team. He has hardly had a chance against his competitors Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sané at FC Bayern recently. The professional was also out for several weeks in September and October due to a broken forearm.

Gnabry only played in five league games, starting three times. He has not recorded any goal participation so far. In the previous season, the offensive player contributed 14 goals and seven assists to Munich's next championship title.