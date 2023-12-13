Items that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) prohibits from entering the United States are those that could harm community health, public safety, American workers, children, or plant life and domestic animal, or those that could harm national interests. Items that cannot enter the country are classified into two categories: prohibited and restricted..

While prohibited items are prohibited by law, the latter require special licenses or permits before being admitted into the country. This measure is taken to safeguard community health, public safety and national interests.

In the case of foods, although some are allowed, it is essential to be aware of the restrictions. For example, baked goods and certain cheeses are acceptable, while African wild meat and products containing it are not.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also sets requirements for some imported foods. According to the official CBP website, the following foods cannot be passed through the United States border:

African wild animal meat: This meat may contain diseases not found in the United States, such as African swine fever or Ebola fever.

Products containing meat: This includes fresh meat, processed meat, broth and soups, among others. Some products of animal origin– This includes dairy products, eggs, honey, etc. Rice: Rice can harbor insects, which can pose a public health risk. See also Fitness | At breakfast, Kari-Pekka Ourama asked superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger a bold question - and got a dull but gentle answer

In addition to these foods, there are others that may be subject to restrictions, such as those that contain certain ingredients or are packaged in a particular way. It is important to check with CBP before traveling to make sure the food you plan to bring back is allowed.

It is the responsibility of travelers to inform themselves and comply with regulations to ensure safe and smooth entry.

Why does CBP prohibit the entry of some foods?

CBP enforces hundreds of laws for 40 other government agenciessuch as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CBP advises checking in advance if the food you plan to bring is allowed. Additionally, the importance of reviewing the APHIS website for detailed information on importing food and other products into the US is stressed.