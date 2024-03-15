Undoubtedly, Luis Díaz is the Colombian player with the best presence in Europe, his outstanding performances in the Premier League, the Europa League, FA Cup and English League Cup, with the jersey of the Liverpoolhave allowed him to gain a tremendous reputation on the international scene.

The statistics are conclusive: the Colombian is a permanent fixture for the coach Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool, of the 28 games in the English League he has played 27 games, 22 as a starter and the remaining five coming on as a substitute.

Luis Díaz receives the mark from Varane. Photo:EFE

Furthermore, his fight, effort and sacrifice have allowed him to earn the affection of the stadium stands. Anfield Road, He is one of the most appreciated players on the squad, although there are aspects to improve, the most important being his definition.

Precisely, that item led him to earn several criticisms in England and in Colombia, where they pointed out his lack of a goal in the match against Manchester City: Lucho missed three clear chances that cost Liverpool not to win.

“Mixed mix from the Colombian, who worked incredibly hard, pressed magnificently, created openings and took advantage of some great opportunities, but squandered them all,” the newspaper said Liverpool Echo after that meeting.

Luis Díaz, with Liverpool. Photo:EFE

He Anfield Watch He explained: “Three times in the second half, Luis Diaz He had this game in the palm of his hands, or more accurately, in his boots. “He was in scoring positions to take advantage, with the Premier League title race on the line, and every time he tried he couldn't find the goal.”

Carlos Bacca comes out in defense of Luis Díaz

Carlos Bacca decided to go out and confront the detractors of Luis Diaz and defended him. The 37-year-old player, with extensive experience in Europe playing for Milan, Sevilla, Villarreal, among others, did not hesitate when asked about the criticism leveled at the guajiro.

For the captain of the Junior from Barranquillahaving Lucho in one of the best teams in the world is a source of pride for Colombia: “We should feel proud that in the most important game of the weekend there is a Colombian just as he was in the Liverpool vs. Manchester City, “But what we do is criticize him because he scored a goal, we always see the black mole.”

Luis Díaz, Liverpool striker Photo:EFE

And he added: “We can say that he kicked the goal, yes, he is human, but because we do not value everything he did and what he contributed to the team, let's look at positive things. Let's enjoy it and value it.”

People do not value him because he is from the coast or because he played in Junior, but Luis Díaz represents Colombia

Bacca He emphasized that Luis Díaz is criticized for having played for Junior de Barranquilla and being from the coast: “We are proud to have a Colombian in the elite, who rubs shoulders with the best like Lucho Díaz. People don't value him because he is from the coast or because he played in Junior, but Luis Díaz represents Colombia.”

On the other hand, the Junior player spoke about the problems experienced in the Colombian Professional Football (FPC) and the press conferences that have become stages to criticize the technicians and not to ask questions.

Carlos Bacca Photo:Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency

There are several cases that have occurred in the last month, it happened to the former coach of National Athletic John Bodmer, after the team fell 3-2 against Deportivo Cali and in which a fan entered the press room to point out his work.

It has also happened on several occasions to the technician Cesar Farías of the Cali America and DT Alberto Suárez of the Royal Cartagena who was confronted this week with some accusations.

“Here we come to talk about football, sometimes journalists, I can't generalize, but they ask questions to look for a conflict or to get a headline, but I hope we come to the press conference to talk about football, this team performed better, What do you think of their tactics, how do you plan to improve,” Bacca said.

Carlos Bacca, in his presentation as a new Junior player. Photo:Kronos Agency

And he added: “I have seen press conferences like that of the professor of Royal Cartagena and that of Professor Farías, one is no stranger to that. I don't understand why they don't ask about football, even though we are footballers, we are human beings and criticism hurts us,” he concluded in his intervention with the forward's media.

