After Annalena Baerbock and Cem Özdemir, SPD politician Karl Lauterbach now also has to report fees. Because the citizens should know from whom the representatives get money.

Berlin – The SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach has made failures to report additional income to the Bundestag * public. “With a delay of 2 months, I reported book fee advance from 12/2020 to the Bundestag,” Lauterbach wrote on Monday night on Twitter. “It struck my office that all additional income from 2018/19, 17,850 euros for 4 lectures, had not yet been reported. Huge mistake, for which I stand now: I am donating 17,850 euros to India. ”Underneath, Lauterbach posted a donation receipt for 3000 euros from the UN Children’s Fund Unicef.

The post sparked lively discussions on Twitter. In the early morning Karl Lauterbach * added that the money had been taxed. The receipt distributed by him only refers to 3000 euros, because that is the upper limit for a donation. “Rest on Tuesday.”

Baerbock, Özdemir & Lauterbach: That’s why they have to report additional income

Members of parliament have to report additional income to the Bundestag *. These are then published in rough form on their Bundestag website. Last week, Annalena Baerbock, leader of the Greens, caused a sensation with her party’s special payments of more than 25,000 euros from previous years, which she had belatedly reported to the parliamentary administration. Shortly after this became public, the Green MP Cem Özdemir also reported Christmas bonuses for several years from his time as party leader.

Among the payments made by the Greens to Baerbock * was a corona-related special payment, which is actually only intended for employees – Baerbock as party leader does not receive any salary from her party because she is already a member of the Bundestag

Has income. The corona special payment of 1500 euros from last year is tax-free for employees. A spokeswoman explained that the accounting department at the Greens headquarters also booked them with Baerbock. However, Baerbock does not make use of this tax exemption. You have the payment with all other documents with your tax advisor for the tax return

submitted. According to the information provided by the party, she has already properly taxed the special payments made in previous years.

Sharp criticism from other parties: “Disclose everything”

Criticism came from representatives of other parties. “Obviously, covert grants to top politicians from the Greens have been a system for years,” said CSU * General Secretary Markus Blume Picture on sunday. “Ms. Baerbock, disclose everything and pay back the morally questionable Corona bonus!” SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil told the newspaper: “Anyone who wants to enter the Chancellery should know the rules and follow them. It is completely unnecessary for top politicians to have tax-free corona bonuses paid out. ” (dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Kay Nietfeld / dpa