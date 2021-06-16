Most recently, the Chancellor candidates Annalena Baerbock and Armin Laschet with their résumés had already moved into the center of attention. Now the third in the group – Olaf Scholz – apparently also has to improve

Berlin – Small corrections: The résumé of Olaf Scholz on the website of the Federal Ministry of Finance had to be changed slightly according to reports. There the finance minister stated that his law studies had lasted until 1985. Upon request of the world however, he corrected this by a year – in 1984 he had already completed his studies.

According to current information, Scholz passed his exam in March 1984, the newspaper reported on Wednesday. After that, the SPD politician did community service in a state nursing home from April 1984 to July 1985. This is now appearing for the first time ever on the Ministry’s website.

Olaf Scholz better after his résumé: A podcast brought the error to light

The error came to light through an appearance on a podcast. Scholz had reported on his community service there, a service that at the time took 16 months. The information has now been corrected.

Most recently, Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock was criticized for inaccuracies in her resume. On her website it said she was a member of the UN refugee agency UNHCR – although it does not accept any individuals at all. And CDU boss Laschet should have polished his résumé. (chd / dpa)

List of rubric lists: © Kay Nietfeld / dpa