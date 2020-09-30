Milk is considered a complete diet. Milk is rich in such nutrients, which not only makes the muscles strong but also increases the length of children. According to Ayurveda, the correct method and time of consumption of milk were told. According to Ayurveda, the milk’s nutrients can be increased by the consumption of milk.

Milk is full of these nutrients

Milk is rich in protein, calcium and riboflavin (vitamin B-2), besides it contains phosphorus, magnesium, iodine and many minerals and fats and energy including vitamins A, D, K and E.

What are the rules according to Ayurveda

Milkshake is prohibited in Ayurveda, the biggest reason is that according to Ayurvedic rules, mangoes, bananas, melons and other citrus fruits should never be eaten with milk or yogurt.

Bananas, when combined with milk, have effects on the intestines by reducing the fire (gastric fire), which produces toxins (toxin), which can cause problems such as sinus, cold, cough, allergies, rashes.

Take this time for more benefits of milk

If you want to make your body and muscles, then you can have milk in the morning, besides night is a better time to consume milk. For additional benefits, you can take it with ashwagandha, which helps improve sleep and increase your memory. Ayurveda advises everyone to drink milk, but those who are allergic to it should avoid taking it, but the best time to consume it is from evening till bedtime. Consumption of milk in the morning should be avoided because according to ancient beliefs, the consumption of milk in the morning can be heavy for the body to digest. It can also make you feel sluggish. People over the age of five should never drink milk in the morning as it can cause heavy acidity. It is also advised not to consume milk with salty foods, such as tea or bread butter with milk.

Benefits of drinking milk at night

Ayurveda advises people to give milk in the evening. Drinking milk at night promotes ojus. Ojas is a condition in Ayurveda, when you achieve proper digestion. Drinking milk before bedtime can calm you down and help you sleep.