Italy was particularly hard hit by the pandemic. A new study shows what may have caused the high infection and mortality rates.

Frankfurt – The first corona infection was confirmed in Germany in January 2020. At the beginning, the extent of this for Europe could not be foreseen. In March, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the spread of the coronavirus a pandemic. The Coronavirus is still here and it remains dangerous – vaccination therefore still makes sense.

The northern Italian region of Lombardy was particularly hard hit during the first wave of Sars-CoV-2 infections in the spring recorded the highest number of infections and illnesses. There were a high number of deaths from the virus in Bergamo and especially in Val Seriana to the north. A medical scientific study by the institute Mario Negri now provides a possible explanation as to why so many corona deaths could occur in this part of Italy. Consequently, there should be genetic reasons for this.

Corona virus in Italy: New study shows that Neanderthal genes promote infection

Italy was hit particularly early by the pandemic. Until now, the high number of infections and high mortality rates in Italy were seen as being due to the underestimation of the pandemic situation and the authorities’ late action. But now a study presented in Milan on September 14th provides a further explanation. Consequently, Neanderthal genes, which have been passed down through generations, are thought to play an important role in the spread of Covid-19.

“The sensational thing is that three of the six genes associated with this risk entered the modern population from Neanderthals, in particular from the Vindija genome, which is 50,000 years old and found in Croatia,” explains Giuseppe Remuzzi, director of the institute Mario Negri. “It may have previously protected Neanderthals from infection, but now it causes an excessive immune response that not only fails to protect us but also exposes us to more severe disease. There are about a million victims of the Neanderthal chromosome worldwide and these could be precisely those who die from a genetic predisposition for lack of other causes,” Remuzzi continued.

Corona in Bergamo and the province: What did the study investigate?

The research team of Mario Negri analyzed the connection between genetic factors and the severity of Covid-19 diseases in the province of Bergamo over the last two years. The one in the trade magazine iScience publishes study “Origin” showed that a “specific region of the human genome is significantly associated with the risk of contracting Covid-19 and severe disease in residents of areas most affected by the pandemic.”

A total of 9,733 people from Bergamo and its province took part in the complex population study and filled out a questionnaire on their clinical and family history related to Covid-19.

92% of participants who contracted Covid-19 were infected before May 2020.

Of these, 12 people already had symptoms in November to December 2019.

From this large sample, 1,200 people were selected, all from Bergamo and its province.

They were classified based on certain characteristics and risk factors divided into three homogeneous groups: 400 who had severe symptoms, 400 who were infected with the virus in a mild form and another 400 who were not infected with it.

The result: People with severe Covid-19 disease were more likely to have first-degree relatives who died from the virus than participants with mild Covid-19 disease or people who were not infected.

“The results of the Origin study show that those exposed to the virus and carrying the Neanderthal haplotype were more than twice as likely to develop severe Covid. “An almost three times higher risk of requiring intensive care and an even greater risk of being mechanically ventilated compared to subjects who had not inherited this haplotype,” explains Marina Noris, head of the Center for Human Genomics Mario Negri.

The number of infections has been rising again in Italy since August – two corona deaths were registered in South Tyrol. The first experts therefore recommend a return to masks.