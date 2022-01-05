Home page world

From: Valentin Betz

divide

The Luca app had many critics right from the start. One developer considers the effects of the application to be gone. © Thomas Frey / dpa

The Luca app is used to track contacts in the corona pandemic. But it is often criticized – as is currently the case by a developer.

Stuttgart – When fighting the corona pandemic, digitization should also help in Germany. The Corona warning app was quickly joined by other applications, such as the Luca app for tracking contacts after restaurant visits and the like. The latter in particular was not only received positively.



BW24 * explains here why, according to an expert, the Luca app “no longer has any effect”.

Your criticism is directed less towards technical aspects than towards the cooperation between developers and Corona experts. *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.