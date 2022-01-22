Most of us women have our set of makeup brushes and each one has its function and although it may not seem necessary, it is essential that we clean them after each use to improve their effectiveness and prevent the spread of bacteria.

If you don’t clean the makeup brushes you can feel some itching when using it, so a makeup expert tells you how to clean them properly.

This is the Aldo Muñiz Makeup MasterClass, who explains how to clean makeup brushes correctly without finishing them.

The makeup artist explains in a video that the cleans her makeup brush, carves it on a damp cloth and removes the excess when she put makeup on one of her models.

After the disinfected with the brush cleaner and emphasizes that you should not polish and polish the brushes So that causes it to wear out.

brushes are cleaned From one side to the other in a damp cloth until excess is removed, the makeup artist explains that if the brush is clean from the handle and clean from the whole body, if it does not have traces of makeup, it does not mean that it is a dirty brush.