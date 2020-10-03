On the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case, there were reports that AIIMS in its forensic report rejected the murder of Sushant and said that Sushant has not been killed. Mumbai Police Commissioner Paramvir Singh said during a conversation with ABP News, “We have not yet officially received any information about the AIIMS report. But we were saying from the beginning that our investigation is correct. If the media report is correct Well, we liked knowing this. We were saying from the beginning that we have done a professional investigation and our investigation was not lacking.

It has been said in the report that the circumstances in which the death has taken place show that there is no foul play of any kind and it is a case of suicide. The AIIMS Medical Board on Monday shared its investigation report with the CBI along with the findings drawn by Cooper Hospital.

It is clear that now after receiving the report of AIIMS, CBI will investigate this case keeping in view the suicide angle. That is, in the next investigation, the answer to this question will be found that if Sushant had committed suicide, what was the reason for that? Did anyone incite her to suicide?