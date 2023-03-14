He CF Barcelona prepares to receive Real Madrid, everything ready for El Clásico, in the highest Spanish competition; The league. What will be the day 26. very surely it will bring the football that we all want and like. However, a few days ago it was analyzed in the form of a “preview”, how both teams would be without the VAR and the result was quite interesting.
The use of VAR has been the subject of controversy in the world of football since its introduction, and although the accuracy of refereeing decisions has improved, It has also generated criticism for its slowness and for the lack of clarity in the explanations of the decisions made.. Despite the controversy surrounding VAR, the results of this analysis indicate that the technology is fulfilling its primary goal of ensuring greater fairness in football. However, they also show that there is still work to be done to improve the consistency and quality of VAR use.
Recent analysis of VAR statistics in the Spanish League has revealed that if the use of this technology had been applied uniformly, both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid would be level on points. This study has been carried out by a group of experts in football statistics and has taken into account all the VAR decisions made during the current LaLiga season. The results show that, although VAR has helped correct obvious refereeing errors,There are still cases in which the interpretation of the plays and the decisions made by the VAR referees can be subjective and not always consistent..
