From: Michelle Mantey

According to a study, 4 out of 10 cases of diabetes go undiagnosed. The first signs are often attributed to other diseases. (Symbolic image) © Westend61/IMAGO

A study shows that diabetes often goes undetected. This can have devastating health consequences. This is how you recognize the first signs.

Frankfurt – An illness cannot always be diagnosed immediately based on its symptoms. Often the individual signs are too unspecific or could indicate several illnesses. Many diabetes patients suffer from fatigue and fatigue, which is why many of those affected often just due to a vitamin deficiency and don’t think directly about diabetes. A study of the Global Diabetes Industry now shows that in four out of ten cases diabetes is not detected.

Diabetes mellitus is commonly referred to as diabetes and is a metabolic disease. This leads to high blood sugar levels because the body cannot produce enough insulin. Insulin is a hormone that is responsible for regulating blood sugar levels. In Germany, according to the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), 7.2 percent of people between the ages of 18 and 79 have diabetes. The data from the Global Diabetes Industry study was evaluated worldwide and there are clear differences.

7 million deaths worldwide are due to diabetes – the disease often goes undetected

While 41 percent of diabetes is undiagnosed in Europe, the figure is 60 percent in Africa. The probability of discovering a diabetes diagnosis is also 57 percent in Southeast Asia and 56 percent in the Western Pacific region. “Limited healthcare infrastructure, including a shortage of medical professionals and diagnostic equipment, can hinder early detection of diabetes,” explains researcher Sasha Korogodsk.

According to the study, almost 7 million deaths worldwide were attributed to diabetes in 2021. If diabetes is not recognized, it can have devastating consequences for those affected.

Loud MSD Manuals Diabetes can damage the nerves and disrupt the sense of touch. Damage to the blood vessels increases the risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke. Chronic kidney disease and loss of vision can also result. Once the disease has been diagnosed, patients receive medical care at regular intervals and are provided with medication in order to regulate blood sugar and detect possible secondary diseases at an early stage.

Recognizing diabetes: The disease could be behind these symptoms

There are basically two types of diabetes, according to the German diabetes help can have different symptoms:

Infections (e.g. fungal infections) frequent urination Tiredness, fatigue Tiredness, feeling weak Rarely: feeling thirsty, frequent urination weight loss dizziness Decreased performance

In addition, the symptoms differ gesundheitsinformation.de also according to the blood sugar level:

strong feeling of thirst Headache, difficulty concentrating/confusion nausea Cravings dizziness cold sweats, tremors, nervousness and feelings of fear Tiredness and fatigue rapid pulse frequent urination pale complexion

Type 2 diabetes is usually only recognized when there is already a diabetic secondary disease, such as a heart attack or stroke. According to BZgA figures, around 90 to 95 percent of patients have type 2 diabetes. A main risk factor for this type is being overweight. A healthy diet and sufficient exercise are therefore important to prevent type 2 diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the body’s own insulin production and destroys important cells that are responsible for producing insulin. This type is often diagnosed in children and adolescents. According to the German Diabetes Aid, 32,000 children and young people are affected in Germany and 372,000 people in total are affected.

Also one Heart muscle weakness is often recognized late. This is how you recognize the first symptoms.