Today, one of the most popular platforms is TikTok, which puts content creators to make short videos that can be useful or simply meet the entertainment factor. And now, it seems that it will have a different approach, since they have already set their sights on the world of gaming and the players themselves.

The middle Reuters reports that the social network is testing games for the app on Vietnam before a “big push” in that space. A company representative confirmed the tests of the minigames HTML5 and mentioned:

We are always looking for ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new features and integrations that add value to our community.

Sources indicate the plan is for ad-supported games that are pulled from its parent company’s library, bytedance. This could increase revenue and the amount of time people spend on the app. An opportunity that the company is not going to miss, after all it is one of the most viewed in the world.

Other social networks in recent times have joined the world of gaming, among them are Facebook Y Netflix, since the latter already has its own studios for the creation of games. For its part, the platform for posting on the wall is betting on its streamers, who over time are getting more views.

