He added: “It received strong messages of support from the United States, the United Kingdom, and many Western allies for its strong military response after the October 7 attacks, but with the increasing loss of life, what are Israel’s military goals, and can they be achieved, and when?”

The second phase of the Israeli ground operation

In a move that would raise the level of tension in the region, the Israeli army, on Thursday, called on residents of the southern part of the Gaza Strip to flee, in reference to the expansion of the ground operation to the south.

Such a strategy would certainly worsen the humanitarian crisis, Bell said, and support for Israel would likely decline significantly.

He added: “After the Gaza Health Authority announced the death toll exceeding 11,000 Palestinians, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza is out of control, how long will the West tolerate the Israeli aggression?”

He continued: “Israel may have thought that it had no choice but to launch a military response to the Hamas attack, but what is the purpose? All parties realize that there is no military solution to this unique situation.”

Bell asked: “Increasing international pressure will inevitably lead to a cessation of hostilities. However, for how long will Gaza be rebuilt and a new model of coexistence forged?”

He added: “Have any lessons been learned or is the vicious cycle of violence doomed to be repeated?”

Bell concluded his analysis with a quote by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill: “Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”