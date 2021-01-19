According to a new report, Microsoft is looking to acquire other major studios. This is in addition to other reports that continue to show what a great year 2020 was for Microsoft. And to say that 2020 was a great year for Microsoft would be an understatement. With the anticipated launch of Xbox Series X and S, plus the surprising announcement that Microsoft was acquiring Bethesda SoftworksIt seems like Microsoft is just getting started. In fact, we’re just starting 2021 and it already looks like Microsoft is in talks to acquire other studios that could be as amazing purchases as Bethesda.

When it was announced that Microsoft had bought Bethesda, it was shocking to say the least. While Microsoft has become famous for using its checkbook to buy studios in the past, no one has ever bought a studio as large or as prominent as Bethesda in gaming history. Now it seems that Microsoft has no intention of staying with Bethesda alone.

According to a video from Brad sams, Microsoft is looking to acquire other major studios. These discussions have taken place behind closed doors, according to Sams. If this video is any indication, it seems likely that Microsoft could acquire several video game studios in the near future. It is impossible to know which ones will be acquired by which company at this time, although since Bloober Team’s next game, The Medium, will be released exclusively for Xbox Series X / S and PC, that team may be a candidate that Microsoft could acquire depending on how well the game works.

However, despite Bloober Team’s impressive track record, the studio may not be on the same scale as Bethesda. It would certainly be crazy if Microsoft acquires another renowned studio like Rockstar Games, but at this time there doesn’t seem to be any evidence to point to this. On the other hand, there were also not many signs pointing to Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda last year. For now, it is enough for us to know that Microsoft is looking to acquire other important studies, and we will have to wait to find out which studies they will be.