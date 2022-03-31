The German newspaper said that the two rivals, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, are watching Marmoush, the Egyptian national team player and Stuttgart German club.

Marmoush is 23 years old, has Egyptian and Canadian citizenship, and represents the German club Stuttgart, on loan from Wolfsburg, Germany, who will return to him in the summer.

Marmoush played 17 matches in the German league this season with the “wobbly” Stuttgart. He also represented the “Pharaohs” team in 10 matches, the most important of which were in the African Nations Cup and the last World Cup qualifiers.

Wolfsburg may have to sell the player to England, because his contract will expire in the summer of 2023, which means that his failure to move next summer may mean his free departure a year later.