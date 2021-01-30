Former Xbox executive Robbie Bach, was talking a bit about his experiences with the console war that he had to live at the beginning of the Xbox division at Microsoft. Bach was president of Microsoft’s Entertainment and Devices Division until 2010, has been talking a bit about his time on the Xbox team in an interview with Twitch Gaming. This interview featured other important personalities such as the former head of Nintendo, Reggie Fils-Aimé, and the former president of Sony Computer Entertainment America, Jack Tretton.

As part of the interview, these executives gave their opinion on the so-called console war, at least the one they had to live through during their time at the company, admitting that they were more radical situations than is currently experienced, especially because these wars also worked at the corporate level. He Microsoft’s SEO was also talking about the console war.

The console war in the 2000s was stronger than the one we live today

The console war is something that has been very present in recent months, fueled by the beginning of the new generation. But the truth is that this seems to be something more typical of the fans of the brands, who decide to start confrontations many times in quite complicated terms. But what Robbie Bach tells is about a corporate war. What is reasonable. Microsoft has just arrived in video games with its new console and faced executives with more experience and knowledge.

“I think there was a lot of competition. We looked and said, ‘those are the two guys we have to beat,’ and we were just getting started, they were the established players, so you play the underdog card … people were super competitive back then. I’ll say this, it was never personal. But between companies, it was tough. Robbie Bach

Of course, things have changed significantly in recent years. Phil Spencer has stated numerous times that he is not interested in the idea of ​​a console war on the Xbox Series X generation.