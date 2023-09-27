You usually don’t notice high blood pressure, but the consequences can be serious. Higher blood pressure increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes, dementia and blindness, among other things. Prevention cardiologist Tamara Aipassa explains what high blood pressure exactly is, how you can measure it yourself and what you can do to keep your blood pressure within healthy values. “Even without complaints, it is important to have your blood pressure measured every now and then.”

#cardiologist #high #blood #pressure