The Secret Service and federal agencies U.S They are working tirelessly these days in a massive deployment of security forces in Washington that prevents the inauguration of Joe Biden this Wednesday from repeating the unprecedented wave of violence of January 6, when a mob of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump attacked by the force the Capitol.

The planes that arrive in the US capital these days are crowded with uniformed men from all over the country, in camouflaged suits and other civilian men, of immense height and close-cropped hair.

When the Democratic President and his vice Kamala Harris are sworn in, there will be a deployment of 15,000 members of the National Guard, thousands of police and other federal agents who will guard the ceremony in a city that is already completely fenced off, with checkpoints and officers deployed everywhere, although almost the entire event will take place virtually.

It is that it is feared that the assault on the Capitol on Epiphany’s Day was not an isolated and spontaneous episode of violent protesters fired up by Trump’s speech, but that the attack was planned. Even that he had had help from inside the enclosure.

Investigators in the case turned their attention to attackers in organized columns, a woman shouting instructions with a megaphone, and people who had visited the Capitol the day before.

The Confederate flag, one of the racist symbols worn by the Capitol raiders, on January 6. Photo: REUTERS

Conspiracy?

In the hundreds of videos and photos that were released of the attack, some point to a possible organized conspiracy. In some it is seen how the local police, one of the most guarded in the world, offers little resistance to the protesters who jump over fences.

In others it goes to a woman in a pink cap who gives instructions with a megaphone within the Congress to other people, as if indicating where they have to go. Two men are also seen carrying plastic straps that could be used to immobilize hostages.

Some officials believe that many of the protesters were moving with surprising security inside the building, which are huge moles of interconnected office mazes with corridors and tunnels, and they knew where the offices of the main legislators were.

“They knew where to go,” Democratic Rep. James Clyburn told CBS News. “Yes, someone inside those buildings was complicit in this.”

In a close search, prosecutors arrested dozens of people and say more than 200 may be charged. But they did not mention for now that there had been a conspiracy or plot.

However, Michael Sherwin, the US attorney in Washington overseeing the investigation, said they are seeing “traces of organization,” including communications between those inside and outside the building. According to the prosecutor, the priority for the security forces is to determine if there was a “general control and command” and “organized teams” in the invasion of Congress.

Suspicious visits

Legislator Mikie Sherrill said groups of Trump supporters entered the Capitol a day before the attack on a tour to “acknowledge” him and described those visits as “suspicious.”

Tourists can enter some parts of the building with guided tours, but you can also enter if you are invited by a legislator or member of his team, always going through strict security measures.

“The links between these groups within the Capitol Complex and the attacks on the Capitol need to be investigated,” Sherrill said.

Matthew Feldman of the UK Center for the Analysis of the Radical Right says this is typical of political violence. “The people who made up the crowd didn’t seem organized, but among them there were clearly people who were organized,” he adds.

Feldman notes that the crowd included members of the violent groups Three Percenters, Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, some of whom traveled to Washington from as far away as Hawaii. Also among the assailants were identified several police officers from different states who were off duty.

Their presence, the discovery of homemade bombs hidden nearby, and the apparent threats to capture members of Congress or the vice president were signs of a “terrorism” plot, Feldman says.

Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, whose office was invaded by protesters, on Friday mentioned the possibility of planning and coordination.

“If it is discovered that members of Congress were complicit in this insurrection, if they aided and incited the crime, actions beyond Congress in terms of prosecution may be taken,” he warned.

Washington, correspondent

CB