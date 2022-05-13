With the accompanied guide it is possible to drive a car without having obtained a driving license, as long as you are a minor and over 17 years old. Boys at the age of 17 yearsin anticipation of the achievement of the driver’s licensethey can drive to learn how to drive a car even without having the pink sheet. The Traffic Laws in fact it provides for the so-called Accompanied Guide (GA) which allows children under 18 to become familiar with a car, but having an experienced driver at their side. After the age of majority, children can obtain the pink sheetundertaking the legal path towards the achievement of the license. In this guide let’s try to understand how and when you can drive a car at 17 without a license.

Accompanied guide what is it?

There accompanied guide allows kids children under 18 to become familiar with the cars in a progressive way, through the presence of a companion at their side.

Accompanied driving allows minors to drive the car before obtaining their driving license

The accompanied guide comes to us from France and is regulated by the ministerial decree DM 11 November 2011, no. 213, the regulation implementing art. 115 of the Highway Code paragraphs 1 bis-1 septies.

Accompanied guide how it works, who can request it

But how does the accompanied guide? Thanks to this opportunity provided by the law, starting from 23 April 2012 those who have turned 17 and especially those who already own one driving license A1 (which has been obtained for 16 years and allows you to drive motorcycles up to 125 cc of displacement and 15 HP of power) can choose, in agreement with parents or guardians, up to a maximum of 3 escorts and start driving with them until they come of age.

Before choosing their tutor, students must attend a training course at least 10 hours at a driving school or automotive education center.

Minors can choose up to 3 tutors for accompanied driving

Then once you reach i 18 years and when they come of age, these children can proceed with the normal request for a pink slip and obtain the B driving license.

Accompanied driving course

The theoretical course training at a driving school preparatory to obtain the authorization of the accompanied guide includes the following topics:

Use of the vehicle (1 hour): starting, braking, using the clutch and steering wheel, engaging and disengaging gears, reverse;

Behavior in traffic (3 hours): position in the carriageway, left and right turns, circulation in narrow streets, behavior at junctions regulated and not by vertical signs, uphill departure, reversal, precedence;

Driving at night (2 hours): circulation in narrow and wide urban streets, with vehicles parked on the sides and not, facing intersections regulated by vertical signs and traffic lights;

Driving on extra-urban roads (2 hours): circulate on secondary or extra-urban roads, exceed the speed of 50 km / h, enter 5 to gear and adapt the gears to the speed;

gear and adapt the gears to the speed; Driving on motorways or extra-urban roads (2 hours): drive on motorways or main extra-urban roads or secondary extra-urban roads, enter the acceleration lane, enter the motorway or main extra-urban roads.

Accompanied guide requirements

On vehicles used for accompanied driving, a mark must be affixed to both the rear and the front with the letters “GA”from black color on a retro-reflective yellow background.

In addition to this wording on the vehicle chosen for accompanied driving, there must always be the accompanying person next to it, who, as the law says, must have a driving license B or higher. achieved for at least 10 yearsaged no more than 60 years and who has not undergone license suspension measures in the last 5 years.

Cars used for accompanied driving must have the “GA” mark in front and behind

Cars used for accompanied driving must have the same characteristics as those that can be driven by novice driversthat is, more than 95 hp (or 70 kW) and a power-to-weight ratio of no more than 75 hp (55 kW) per ton. Furthermore, 17-year-olds at the wheel cannot exceed 90 km / h in suburban roads and 100 km / h on motorways, where it is allowed to occupy only the two lanes closest to the right side of the lane.

Minor fine for driving

Pay attention also to the fines for those who do not respect the rules that regulate the accompanied driving of 17-year-olds. In fact, if the young person is behind the wheel without an accompanying person, he risks an administrative penalty of 389 euros, plus the stop of the car for 3 months and the revocation of accompanied driving.

If you drive without a tutor, in addition to the fine, the authorization for accompanied driving is revoked

The driving authorization at 17 lapses at the age of 18, when the young person must ask for the pink paper to continue with the learning of driving on the public road and obtain the B license.

Documents required for requesting an accompanied guide

The applicant for accompanied driving must be over 17 years old and hold a valid A1 license (without suspensions, etc.).

The driving school presents to the Offices of the Civil Motorization in the name and on behalf of the candidate, the request to request authorization for accompanied driving signed by the parent or guardian, attaching:

1 cc 9001 bulletin of 9 euros

2 bulletins cc 4028 of 14.62 euros

declaration of being a parent or legal guardian

any medical certificate in the case of an applicant with a disability

