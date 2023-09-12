The first Rheingau winemakers begin the wine harvest. When it comes to the flagship Riesling variety, there is currently no rush. Winegrowers are increasingly concerned about the consumption behavior of German households.

bIn these summer temperatures, the must weight increases noticeably from day to day and the ripening of the grapes progresses quickly. The first berries for Federweißen were harvested and pressed in the Palatinate in August. However, in the Rheingau, where the late-ripening Riesling grows on around 80 percent of the 3,200 hectares of vineyards, the winemakers are still relaxed. The German flagship grape variety will probably only start gradually next week.

Oliver Bock Correspondent for the Rhein-Main-Zeitung for the Rheingau-Taunus district and for Wiesbaden.

In many wineries between Hochheim and Lorch, the harvest of the first Burgundy varieties and the base wines for sparkling wine production began on Monday. For example, the Rüdesheim winery Leitz reported that it brought home the first grapes on Saturday. The first grapes for pressing were delivered to the Steinberg winery of the Hessian State Wineries in Hattenheim on Monday morning, from vineyards in Hochheim, from Bergstrasse and in Assmannshäuser Höllenberg.