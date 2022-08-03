Shakira appeared with her children, Spanish football player Gerard Pique, Sasha, seven, and Milan, nine, as they made their way through the airport.

Reports revealed that Shakira and Pique negotiated in the past few weeks about the future of the two boys, because Shakira wants to move them to Miami.

And the Spanish newspaper “El Pais” reported, earlier, that a public prosecutor had demanded that Colombian star Shakira be punished with 8 years in prison and a fine of more than 23 million euros ($23.51 million), in a tax fraud case.

According to the prosecution, Shakira is accused of failing to pay 14.5 million euros.

The pop star has rejected a settlement offered by the attorney general’s office to close the case in which she is accused of failing to pay taxes from 2012 to 2014, a period when Shakira says she was not residing in Spain.

In a previous event that shook the stability of the Colombian star’s life, Shakira announced her separation from Barcelona star Gerard Pique, after a relationship that lasted about 12 years, during which they had two children.

Media reports confirmed that the reason for the separation was Pique’s betrayal of her.