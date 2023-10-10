Accommodation | The “secret hotel” was revealed in the middle of Oulu – Airbnb renters have started reporting each other

The Airbnb dispute escalated into a fight where others are reported and complaints filed.

In Oulu The patient home of the university hospital (Oys) has turned out to be a “secret hotel”. Oys has rented apartments for patients and their relatives in ordinary apartment buildings near the hospital.

Airbnb-style accommodation in buildings zoned for living has been talked about all over the country recently. HS recently told about professional accommodation activities, for example, at Turku’s historic one within the precincts ofa housing investment company Sato’s rental apartments in the capital region and the leading one in Finland From Airbnb City From Rovaniemi.

Technical director of the North Ostrobothnia welfare area (Pohde). Ollipekka Huotari says that the issue has now come up with them as a “new interpretation”.

The apartments designated as patient homes are located in the vicinity of Oys on Sairaalanrinte in two different apartment buildings. The hospital markets apartments on its website, and they can be reserved from the nurse at the patient home or by calling the information office. Most of the time, people stay in the apartments for 1–2 nights.

Pohde has rented the apartments from private owners. Some of the owners are companies.

Pattern legality was investigated by the city of Oulu last year.

“The city has approached us in this matter. We should start changing the purpose of use, but that cannot be done for an individual apartment”, Huotari describes the difficulty of the process.

As a rule, private persons live in the apartments on Sairaalanrinne, and the purpose of the house is living. You should apply for the change from the housing association, where the entire housing association should be unanimous about changing the purpose of use of the premises.

Ultimately, according to Huotar, the matter should be handled through a site plan change. However, the promotion of the process has been left at the feet of Oys’ construction of a new hospital. A hospital hotel is also planned for the new hospital, which would be maintained by a commercial operator.

“It was supposed to replace the current patient home, but the project has been left waiting at the dock due to other busyness. The transfer of funding to the state side has brought us additional challenges for moving forward with the next stages of the new hospital.”

Huotar is not aware that the permanent residents of the houses have complained about the short-term rental of the apartments.

Huotari also does not understand why the operation of the patient home has been compared to other short-term rentals in the Oulu city area. The city is in Oulu threatened with large fines to a building company in the center of the city because of the short-term rental activities carried out there.

“Sincerely supporting patient activity is taken into the same category as these others,” Huotari wonders.

He reminds that the operation of the patient home aims to support the fact that the more expensive bed wards are not used, but to offer an alternative space for a lighter recovery or waiting for access to a procedure.

“Oys is also responsible for all of Northern Finland’s specialized hospital care, and people come to us from far away. A patient home is a cheaper alternative to a hotel.”

Kela reimburses a part of the overnight stay to a patient entitled to compensation.

According to Huotar, there are ten apartments. According to the company’s website, there are a total of 74 beds in the patient home. The buildings used to have staff apartments owned by the hospital district, but they were sold to private buyers years ago.

The city of Oulu vs. Director of Building Control I met Hoppu says that the city will deal with the short-term rental properties that have now come to the fore “one at a time, with priority given to properties that have received complaints from people living in that building”.

“We don’t let these professional complainers influence this order, but we consider the residents’ complaints first,” says Hoppu.

With professional appellants, Hoppu refers to short-term rental operators, some of whom are now subject to a fine. According to Hopu, they have informed other operators and building societies.

In Oulu, the city has so far forwarded four Airbnb building company cases with requests for clarification and prompts. Together, the short-term accommodation business has ended, according to Hopu.

Of the other buildings, Asemantorni 1 was fined by the building board, which has been appealed to the administrative court. Regarding Asemantorni 2 and Marskinpuisto in Oulu, the building board left the matter on the table until Asemantorni 1’s appeals to the administrative court have been processed and the new legislation is ready.

A law regulating short-term rentals has been widely needed. The new government has said that it intends to reform the regulation related to short-term rentals.

Nursing home is not, according to Hopu, the top target when the next target is being determined.

“The city has no possibility of increasing our resources so much that we become a kind of police organization,” states Hoppu.

He reminds that the primary responsibility for intervention lies with the building society.

The technical requirements for obtaining a building permit for accommodation are the same as for a hotel. For example, fire safety regulations are stricter than ordinary residential buildings.