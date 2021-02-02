Housing Minister Emmanuelle Wargon announced on February 1 the two-month extension of the winter break, until June 1. This announcement comes as the Abbé-Pierre Foundation (FAP) has just submitted its annual report, which warns of the rise in unpaid rents, due to the crisis, and the risks of an explosion in rental evictions. ” This new deadline must be quickly accompanied by the establishment of a fund to help pay rents ”, commented the FAP, while welcoming the announcement. The minister also promised the construction of 250,000 social housing units in two years. HLM production has experienced a continuous decline since the coming to power of Emmanuel Macron, further exacerbated by the health crisis and its economic consequences. The FAP has indicated that it“Will be vigilant that the challenge proposed by the Minister is taken up”. C. B.