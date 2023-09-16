Accommodation | The clandestine hotel network is expanding: a company cooperating with Sato also rents apartments of a large insurance company on Airbnb

Finnish Landlords propose a new law on short-term rentals as a solution to the unclear situation.

Airbnb operator SW Apartments, or Sleep Well, engages in accommodation brokerage in addition to apartment investment company Sato, but also in Lähitapiola’s rental houses in Espoo, Vantaa and Turku.

A couple of years ago, Sleep Well also had a cooperation agreement with the Hiisi Experience Group family company from Vihti, but this cooperation has ended. Hiisi did not own apartments to be mediated.

On Tuesday, HS told how Sleep Well has professionally provided Airbnb accommodation in the buildings of rental housing giant Sato in Helsinki’s Jätkäsaari zoned for living.

The city of Helsinki does not accept that professional accommodation activities are carried out in buildings zoned for living. The city sued, among other things, against Easy Homes, an accommodation entrepreneur operating on Iso Roobertinkatu and Boulevard.

The Supreme Administrative Court ruled in the case of Easy Homes (later Nins) that the activity was illegal.

There has been a similar dispute between accommodation and housing with different operators also in Tampere mixed In Tikkurila, Vantaa. In the case of Tikkurila, the host finally had to remove the code locks from the doors of his apartments.

Near tapiole started a pilot cooperation with Sleep Well in 2021. The cooperation concerns a total of 13 apartments, which is a small share of Lähitapiola’s 4,000 apartments.

The houses are brand new and the locations are good. In Espoo, in collaboration with Sleep Well, the house owned by Lähitapiola is in Leppävaara, right near the shopping center Sello and the train station. The destination in Vantaa is located in Tikkurilantie within walking distance from the train station.

Kirstinpuisto’s Kruunu, a destination in Turku, was completed last year and is located near the city center on Ruissalontie. Lähitapiola has not informed the cities about the accommodation pilot.

“We have not separately informed the cities about the matter. Recently, the city’s building inspectorates have wanted to get a more unified view of the guidelines for short-term rental activities. As a responsible company, we will of course also reevaluate our own operations,” says the property director Reetta Räsänen From local tapiolas.

Like Sato, Lähitapiola also prohibits its residents from subletting in their own leases. SW Apartments is the only business partner engaged in short-term rental in Lähitapiola rental apartments.

In Airbnb operations it is worth remembering that any apartment owner can occasionally rent out the apartment they own for short-term accommodation. The tenant cannot sublet his apartment without the apartment owner’s permission.

Many housing companies have intervened in professional short-term rentals, and the municipal building inspectorates keep a close eye on compliance with planning regulations and professional Airbnb operations.

Helsinki has published instructions on what criteria accommodation is classified as professional. One criterion is that no one is registered in the apartment.

The fact that the operator offers hotel-like services in connection with accommodation, such as breakfast, bed linen, hygiene supplies or cleaning services, also speaks of professionalism.

But how is ephemerality defined?

The legal representative of Finnish Landlords By Tarik Ahsanullah according to the practices vary from city to city. In Helsinki, it has become a practice that leases of less than three months can be considered accommodation.

“The time limit is not written into any law, but is currently based on the municipal building inspectors’ own instructions. In our opinion, the legislation needs to be clarified in this regard. In our view, tenancies lasting at least 28 days should be defined as housing.”

Petteri Orpon The (kok) board’s board program states that the conditions for short-term rental activities will be safeguarded, but at the same time, it is wanted to enable a better intervention than at present in the observed problems.

Finland Landlords represents private landlords and apartment investors. It has proposed a completely new law to determine the short-term letting of residential apartments. The law would apply to non-professional apartment transfers of less than 28 days.

According to the proposal, it would be the duty of a short-term rental operator to instruct tenants to take into account the requirements of the living environment so that the effects of the operation would not differ significantly from normal living.

The activity would be allowed in residential apartments, but in addition, for example, the obligation of the landlord to take out liability insurance on behalf of the tenant could be considered.

The housing association would have the option, by a qualified majority decision, to prohibit short-term rental activities in a certain apartment for a fixed period, if it would cause disturbances to the other residents of the housing association that deviate from normal living.

Vihtäinen the family company Hiisi Experience Group specializes in self-service hotels and long-term leases of an average of two months in temporary accommodation.

Furnished apartments are rented in situations where residents have to evacuate, for example due to plumbing repairs or work projects.

One of Hiide’s entrepreneurs Niklas Eriksson characterizes temporary rental as a service that aims to meet people’s needs flexibly.

“Those who need a shorter stay, we direct them to our hotel properties, which are more suitable for a short-term stay. But there are many needs for a longer term temporary rental. After all, no family of four goes to a hotel to escape plumbing renovations,” Eriksson breaks down the demand for housing types.

On the elevator there are self-service hotels in Helsinki’s Haaga, Lohja and Jätkäsaari’s Länsisatamankatu.

Hiide had a Sleep Well collaboration for a couple of years at Helsinki’s Itäkeskus, but the collaboration has not been continued. According to Eriksson, the form of cooperation was to direct longer-term rental inquiries to Sleep Well, because Hiide did not have its own operations in the area.

Through Airbnb, Sleep Well is currently letting at least five apartments in Itäkeskus. They can be rented for at least three nights at a time.

Eriksson says that the conceptual difference between short-term rental and long-term rental is no longer very clear.

“No one questions the fact that accommodation cannot be carried out in a house zoned for residential use. But what is accommodation and what is housing?”

According to Eriksson, the way people live has become more flexible. No longer are only 12-month fixed-term leases concluded.