A square meter of housing in Sochi has risen in price by 31 percent over the year

In 2023, housing prices in Sochi sharply increased – the average price of one square meter in the Russian resort increased by 31 percent, to 434.1 thousand rubles. Analysts from the Neometria company provide such data in their study, write “News”.

The number of real estate transactions in the city, according to experts, increased by 24 percent compared to 2022, to 9,000. At the same time, one-room apartments were in greatest demand – they accounted for 52 percent of the total number of transactions. The second place in popularity is occupied by studios (37 percent), followed by three-room (9 percent) and two-room apartments (2 percent).

Most often, Muscovites bought housing in Sochi – they made 30 percent of all transactions in the primary market of the resort city. Sochi apartments were also popular among residents of the Krasnodar Territory (17 percent), the Chelyabinsk Region (4 percent), St. Petersburg, the Altai Territory, the Orenburg Region, the Republic of Bashkortostan and the Perm Territory (3 percent each).

Analysts noted that 90 percent of transactions involved a mortgage. According to experts, high demand for housing in Sochi will continue in 2024. Experts explain the attractiveness of real estate in the city by the favorable climate, the presence of an operating airport, ski and sea resorts, as well as the dynamic development of the settlement.

Previously, experts warned that almost 80 percent of advertisements for housing sales in Sochi are fake. Another common problem in Sochi, according to experts, is the sale of self-built buildings.