Turkish hotels began to sharply reduce prices for accommodation due to the lockdown introduced in the country. The portal Tourdom.ru became aware of this.

According to the source, hotels in Turkey began to offer large discounts on accommodation on one condition – if the reservation is made for the entire time of the lockdown introduced in the country from April 29 to May 17.

According to an expert from Antalya, some properties have fallen in price by almost 20 percent. For example, a hotel stay for 19 nights will cost 1330 euros.

It also clarifies that citizens and residents of Turkey who have booked hotels after the start of the lockdown are forced to cancel or reschedule their travels, since movement within the country is prohibited for them.

However, as explained by the authorities, these restrictions will not affect new arrivals of foreign tourists in any way. “If they have a fresh stamp in their passport and voucher, they can safely drive and check into the hotel,” the article says.

Earlier, on April 27, it became known that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a complete lockdown in the country from April 29 to May 17.

Also: it was reported that

the new restrictions will not affect foreign tourists. It is clarified that travelers from other countries do not need to observe the curfew, which will operate from 19:00 on April 29 to 5:00 on May 17.