Accommodation | Finnish Natalia Nikola developed the accommodation idea, which is now spreading to the rest of Europe

Accommodation|Noli Studios, developed in Finland, has expanded to Denmark, Norway and Poland. The next target is Germany. “Let’s go one step at a time,” says Natalia Nikola, who is responsible for business operations at Noli Studios.

Offering short and medium-term accommodation at variable prices and the lack of own staff at the sites were key keys to success, says business director Natalia Nikola in Noli Studios’ newer building in Katajanokka.

Juha-Pekka Raeste HS

13:00

Timing was extremely sad. Noli Studios, which offers furnished studios for short hotel-like or longer stays, started its operations in November 2019.

The former building of the Kansa insurance company in Sörnäis and Kesko’s head office in Katajanokka had just been renovated into 15-35 square meter studios.