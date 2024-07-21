Sunday, July 21, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accommodation | Finnish Natalia Nikola developed the accommodation idea, which is now spreading to the rest of Europe

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 21, 2024
in World Europe
0
Accommodation | Finnish Natalia Nikola developed the accommodation idea, which is now spreading to the rest of Europe
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Noli Studios, developed in Finland, has expanded to Denmark, Norway and Poland. The next target is Germany. “Let’s go one step at a time,” says Natalia Nikola, who is responsible for business operations at Noli Studios.

Offering short and medium-term accommodation at variable prices and the lack of own staff at the sites were key keys to success, says business director Natalia Nikola in Noli Studios’ newer building in Katajanokka. Picture: Outi Pyhäranta / HS

Juha-Pekka Raeste HS

Timing was extremely sad. Noli Studios, which offers furnished studios for short hotel-like or longer stays, started its operations in November 2019.

The former building of the Kansa insurance company in Sörnäis and Kesko’s head office in Katajanokka had just been renovated into 15-35 square meter studios.

#Accommodation #Finnish #Natalia #Nikola #developed #accommodation #idea #spreading #rest #Europe

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ukrainian and Russian Telegram channels have posted messages calling for peace

Ukrainian and Russian Telegram channels have posted messages calling for peace

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]