South African tycoon Elon Musk He responded this Wednesday to American journalist and presenter Tucker Carlson after he published a video promoting his interview with the leader of La Libertad Avanza (LLA) and presidential candidate Javier Milei.

In a brief comment on social networks, the founder of SpaceX launched a questioning of the Argentine Government and spoke about the origin of inflation.



“Hyperinflation and reckless monetary policy could soon devastate the global economy. We traveled to Argentina, where it already happened”Carlson anticipated in a recording that he uploaded to Twitter in the last few hours. In response, Musk wrote: ““Excessive government spending, which is the root cause of inflation, has ruined countless countries.”

The message from the businessman who owns the social network comes after last week, after the meeting that Milei had with the right-wing journalist, Musk made a comment in favor of the economist but deleted it hours later. It was within the framework of a publication in which Carlson presented the libertarian as “the enemy of The Washington Post newspaper – in allusion to a column that the author Ishaan Tharoor dedicated to his rise – and probably the next president of Argentina ”. In that post the magnate wrote: “It would be a big change.” Then he deleted it.

In the 10-minute video that Carlson published as a prelude to the interview he recorded with Milei, the former Fox journalist interviews two economists and one of them is Diana Mondino, the libertarian candidate. Then, he goes to a cave to change dollars and is surprised by the number of wads of pesos they give him. “I’m rich!” he jokes, adding, “This is what a collapsed economy looks like.”

Subsequently, the communicator shows images of actions by the LLA leader, whom he describes as “an Argentine economist who competes for the presidency and who emerges as the winner in the polls.” He then adds that since his proposal is disruptive to the status quo, the “Western press” will stone him. Along these lines, he displays screenshots from The Washington Post with questions about Milei, but warns: “But the Argentine working class does not read The Washington Post.”.

At the end of the material Carlson shows that he had a friendly chat with Milei, which will be published in full this Thursday afternoon, September 14, and he emphasizes to his audience: “See it: it is not only about Argentina, but also about you and your future.”

However, this was not the only comment the magnate made and in another post he also cited the interview and limited himself to writing ‘Interesting’.

