Developer Mimimi Games’ superb stealth tactics game Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun is getting a standalone expansion. It’s called Aiko’s Choice and is coming to PC later this year.

Aiko’s Choice returns players to gorgeous Edo period Japan, giving them control of kunoichi adept Aiko – one of the protagonists featured in the main game – alongside her playable assassin pals, each with their own unique skills sets.

Stealth is once more the order of the day and players will have a range of tools at their disposal as they assist as Aiko in her quest (which can be tackled across three difficulty settings) to hunt down a vicious enemy from her past.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice Trailer.

Aiko herself is a master of camouflage who can distract enemies disguised as a Geisha, and players can switch between non-lethal and deadly attacks on their journey, lay traps, poison enemies, even avoid confrontation altogether if their stealth skills are up to the task .

Aiko’s Choice will feature three main missions, set across brand-new environments, alongside three shorter interlude missions when it comes to PC “late 2021”.