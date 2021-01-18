Developer Skookum Arts is bringing its acclaimed platform puzzler The Pedestrian to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on 29th January.

The Pedestrian, which released on PC at the start of last year, follows the 2D adventures of an energetic stick person as they scramble across platforms imprinted on public signs scattered around a beautifully rendered 3D metropolis.

Just as the platform genre demands, there’s ample jumping-type business to be done, but The Pedestrian complications matters by demanding players make each stage, usually consisting of a number of different signs, traversable first.

The Pedestrian – PlayStation trailer.

That requires shifting signs around the screen and connecting nodes between them to link up the likes of doors and ladders (eventually, more complex mechanisms such as crates, keys, levers, lasers, and elevators are introduced) and to create a route to the exit . If you’re having trouble visualizing that, The Pedestrian’s trailer should go some way to clearing things up.

Eurogamer liked The Pedestrian a lot when it released last year, with contributor Edwin Evans-Thirlwell calling it a “serene, quietly uplifting afternoon’s entertainment for urban explorers and platform fans alike” in his Recommended review.

“For all the near-complete absence of fully fleshed-out human beings,” he wrote, “there’s a lovely emphasis on turning up traces of human activity – knotted shoes tossed over telegraph wires, stickers on lampposts, a wobbling Hula dancer in a window. Little pieces of life, nestled amongst signs that have ceased to be signs and become rather like treasure. “