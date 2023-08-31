Fellow puzzlers, there is good news. Not only has the second expansion for The Case of the Golden Idol been announced, but it is actually available now.

Known as The Lemurian Vampire, this expansion connects the game’s previous expansion Spider of Lanka directly to the main game. “The only thing that stands in your way, is the mysterious Tower Dweller and its powerful Golden artifact,” developer Color Gray Games teased.

The Lemurian Vampire consists of three new scenarios to mull over, as you “follow the perilous journey of the Lemurian delegation to Monkey Paw Island”. These delegates are on the search for the fountain of youth (aren’t we all?), and of course any riches that may be hidden along the way.

However, there are plenty of dark secrets that players will need to unravel, and the developer has suggested this may be Case of the Golden Idol’s most challenging set of puzzles yet. Here’s a little teaser.

Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire | Official Launch Trailer

The Lemurian Vampire is now available on Steam for £4.49 (it is currently 10 percent off, and its normal price will be £4.99). It is also available on Nintendo Switch. As a reminder, the base game is required to play.

With that in mind, if you are yet to play The Case of the Golden Idol, but are a fellow puzzle game fan, I would fully encourage you to give it a shot. The demo is still on Steamif you are interested.

If you don’t have access to Steam, however, you could give the first three cases of the main game a whirl for free, thanks to The Case of the Golden Idol’s new browser-based trial. Here is the link if you would like to give it a go.









Image credit: Color Gray Games

Eurogamer was rather fond of The Case of the Golden Idol on its release last year, with Alexis Ong calling it an “excellent period murder-mystery”.

“For me, Golden Idol’s biggest triumph is the understated writing – this is a story with full-throated confidence in the player’s deductive abilities, which elevates this from a basic murder-mystery game to a singular piece of narrative art,” she wrote in her review.