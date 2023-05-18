Acclaimed puzzle game The Case of the Golden Idol is coming to Nintendo Switch. After a period of PC exclusivity, the murder mystery head scratcher will be making its console debut next Thursday 25th May.

On its release, Switch players will be able to experience all of the game’s redacted and perplexing scenarios in a whole new way, thanks to touchscreen controls. For those who don’t want to get their screens all mucky, however, there is also a custom developed controller layout option for gathering up evidence. This Switch release also boasts an overhauled UI, for the “best user experience” when playing the game in either docked or handheld mode.

As well as the base game, Switch owners will also have the opportunity to get their hands on Golden Idol’s first expansion – The Spider of Lanka. This DLC kicks off a year before The Case of the Golden Idol’s first scenario, and follows the story of Albert Cloudsley and Oberon Geller as they make their maiden voyage to the Kingdom of Lanka.

The Case of the Golden Idol – Nintendo Switch Release Date Trailer.

Both The Case of the Golden Idol and The Spider of Lanka will be available to buy separately, or can be purchased via the Nintendo eShop as a discounted bundle.

If you have been following the Golden Idol Twitter account, you may have already guessed this news was coming.

Following the news Nintendo had sold an incredible 10m copies of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in just three days, the Golden Idol developer teased: “Hmmm… You can sell 10 million copies of your game on Nintendo Switch?! Interesting…”

“Among all the truly incredible and humbling comments we see for The Case of the Golden Idol the question asked the most is ‘when will there be a console release’,” said Rob Crossley from Golden Idol publisher Playstack.

“This dual launch of the base game and DLC on Nintendo Switch represents the first step of a very exciting new journey for The Case of the Golden Idol and Playstack. I’m personally delighted that, from May 25th, a whole new audience will be able to experience this outstanding game that redefines the detective genre.”









Just some of the shinanigans you can expect from The Case of the Golden Idol.

Eurogamer was impressed with The Case of the Golden Idol on its release last year, with Alexis Ong calling it an “excellent period murder-mystery”.

“For me, Golden Idol’s biggest triumph is the understated writing – this is a story with full-throated confidence in the player’s deductive abilities, which elevates this from a basic murder-mystery game to a singular piece of narrative art,” she wrote in her review.