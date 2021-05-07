Developer 11 Bit Studios’ superb post-apocalyptic city builder Frostpunk is coming to iOS and Android devices “later this year”.

Frostpunk initially launched on PC in 2018 before making its way to Xbox and PlayStation the following year. It’s a fascinating, frequently grueling, and wonderfully atmospheric experience, delivering a captivating blend of brutal survival sim, city builder, and rich narrative as players attempt to survive – through the slow expansion their settlement, and with plenty of tough moral choices to make – in a harsh, post-apocalyptic world.

It’s an engrossing mix that proved to be both a critical and commercial hit, with the game managing to shift a quarter of a million copies in less than 66 hours of release.

Frostpunk – PC Gameplay Trailer.

11 Bit broke the news of a Frostpunk mobile port earlier today, confirming it will be partnering with mobile developer NetEase Games to create a portable version of its city builder hit that will remain “authentic to the original Frostpunk signature gameplay mechanics.”

However, there’s also the promise that Frostpunk will “dive deeper” into post-apocalyptic survival core, delivering a range of new features, including “Roguelike Adventure, Law and Guild, Rare Animal Rescue Station, and Character Development” – although it’s yet to explain any of these in greater detail.

There’s no release date for Frostpunk on iOS and Android yet – beyond a vague “later this year” – but 11 Bit says to keep an eye on its official site for further details.