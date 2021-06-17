José Manuel Entrecanales, president of Acciona. Pablo Monge

Acciona announced this Thursday the price range for the IPO of its renewables subsidiary, Acciona Energía. This will range between 26.73 euros and 29.76 euros per share. The company has communicated to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that its Board of Directors has authorized the placement of between a minimum of 15% and a maximum of 25% of the share capital of Accciona Energía.

This band of non-binding priors established for the offer represents a market value for Acciona Energía of between 8,800 and 9,800 million, above the stock market value of the parent company, which closed at about 7,500 million on Thursday. If this is transferred to the value of the company including capital plus debt, its value amounts to between 11,900 and 12,900 million, says the press release that the company has published. The offer can be extended between 10% and 15% of the number of shares initially offered to cover possible over-allotments, the so-called green shoe or purchase option granted to the coordinating entities.

Acciona Energía has lowered the initial forecasts of analysts, which placed the company’s value between 10,000 and 12,000 million, after several renewable companies were forced to cancel their IPOs. The IPO will consist of a secondary offer made by Acciona SA, the company’s sole shareholder, as a preliminary step for its admission to trading. The group chaired by José Manuel Entrecanales is scheduled to go on the market this month.

The new listed company will have a board of directors made up of 11 members, of which seven are independent, three proprietary (including the president, José Manuel Entrecanales Domecq, and the vice president, Juan Ignacio Entrecanales Franco) and an executive director (Rafael Mateo ). Furthermore, 45% of its members will be women. The rest of the directors are the proprietary Sonia Dulá and the independent Juan Luis López Cardenete, Karen Christiana Figueres Olsen, Alejandro Mariano Werner Wainfeld, Inés Elvira Andrade Moreno, María Salgado Madriñán, Rosauro Varo Rodríguez and María Fanjul Suárez.

Acciona Energía has a total installed capacity of 11 gigawatts (GW), owns and operates renewable assets in a total of 16 countries and more than 90% of its assets are installed in OECD countries. In addition to its strong geographic diversification, it has extensive experience in renewable technologies, such as onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, hydro, thermoelectric solar, biomass and storage, among others. In this sense, it expects to reach a total installed capacity of 20 GW by the end of 2025. The company has identified 28 GW in opportunities beyond 2025 with the goal of reaching an installed capacity of 30 GW in 2030.

Bestinver, Citigroup Global Markets, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe, JP Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley Europe will act as coordinators for the offering. Banco Santander, BofA Securities Europe, Joh Berenberg Gossler, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Credit Suisse Securities, HSBC Continental Europe and Société Générale will act as brokers. In turn, Alantra Capital Markets, Banco Sabadell, ING Bank in cooperation with Stifel Europe Bank, Intesa SanPaolo, Mirabaud Securities, Mizuho Securities Europe, Norbolsa and RBC Capital Markets Europe will act as comanagers.

STJ Advisors and AZ Capital act as independent financial advisers and Uría Menéndez and Davis Polk & Wardwell as legal advisers, while Linklaters will serve as legal adviser to the banking syndicate.