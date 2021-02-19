The president of Acciona, José Manuel Entrecanales, at last year’s meeting held online. EUROPA PRESS / Europa Press

Acciona confirmed this Friday its intention to double the installed capacity of renewable energy in just five years, which means increasing the current 10.7 GW by 9.3 gigawatts (GW), according to its president, José Manuel Entrecanales, in a a press conference this morning in which he barely gave information on the announced IPO of his renewables subsidiary “by legal imperative.” The investment it expects to mobilize reaches 7,000 million, of which it expects to receive part of the European funds to support its investments, in which it plans to present between 30 and 40 projects in renewable energy. The stock, which rose 11.5% on Thursday, was up 4.41% at two in the afternoon.

Entrecanales has confirmed, however, that the objective is for the operation to take place in the first half of the year. The amount to be placed will be around 25% and the parent company will maintain control “at least in the medium term.” It has also indicated that the exit will be aimed at institutional investors for legal reasons and that, foreseeably, it will have a dividend distribution policy in line with market practice and taking into account its growth profile and investment grade. Likewise, it has ensured that the subsidiary will have access to the capital markets independently.

The benefits obtained will go to reduce the debt of the parent company and it is not ruled out that, once it debuts in the Spanish market, it will also debut in other foreign markets. The company does not yet have financial advisers to carry out the operation

For the Jerez businessman “it has been a good year, despite the fact that the results are below the expectations that were had before the pandemic, but the key objectives have been achieved.” “The IPO of the renewable energy business is accompanied by a plan to double capacity in five years, which will allow us to free up growth capacity in the other strategic sectors in which we are present,” he added.

The power growth objective announced by Entrecanales supposes doubling the previous goal that the company had set itself, since, before announcing the aforementioned Acciona Energía IPO, the forecasts pointed to a total installed capacity of 15 GW by 2024 It currently has three GW under construction or prepared to start the works between this year and 2022 and then continue to grow its business at a rate of two GW per year. Entrecanales has also underlined that the objective is to grow in the group’s main markets, that is, Spain, Australia, the United States, Mexico and Chile.

In a previous meeting with analysts, the CEO of Acciona Energía, Rafael Mateo, reported that the company aspires to receive European funds to support the investment of 7,000 million destined for the economic recovery in Spain. “It is a growth plan supported by high-quality assets, a robust business model, with a solid organizational capacity and the necessary size and agility. The IPO will allow Acciona to lead the investment and growth opportunities that arise from the decarbonization model. We face the challenge from a unique privileged situation at the best time and place to achieve the objectives ”.

Acciona’s projects include photovoltaic, wind, wind power plants offshore, biomass, hydro or green hydrogen. In 2020, Acciona’s energy business had a turnover of 1,780 million euros, 10.9% less, although it was the least affected by the pandemic, which caused an impact of 770 million euros to the group as a whole. The new partnership will include all of Acciona’s Energy business, except its stake in the German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex.