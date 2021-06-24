Acciona’s Eurus wind farm is located in the State of Oaxaca (Mexico).

That construction company Entrecanales y Távora (the seed of Acciona) has very little to do with it that two Civil Engineers created in 1931 with the 90-year-old Acciona after next July 1, its energy subsidiary, valued between 8,900 and 9,800, will be listed on the Stock Exchange. millions of euros. A sale aimed exclusively at large investors and which will become the second largest placement in Spain since 2015, when Aena’s stock market premiere took place.

Already at the end of the last century, Acciona began a change in its business model oriented towards infrastructures (water, highways, trains…) and the definitive leap occurred in 2007 when it accompanied Enel to become, through a takeover, with Endesa. Its commitment to renewable energies and especially wind power was gaining more and more weight in the company: of the 508 million that Acciona earned in 2020, 441 million euros came from selling electricity, that is, 86%.

The IPO of Acciona Energía is going to cause one of those financial paradoxes so frequent in the stock market. The total of the Acciona group is valued in the market at 6,900 million, while only the energy division will be worth at least 8,900 million. This is one of the reasons that the president of the group, José Manuel Entrecanales, used this year to launch his favorite son on the market: “We believe that increasing the independent visibility of our businesses will reduce the cost of capital and strengthen our balance sheet, allowing the the same time that the market assigns them a more efficient value ”.

This search for a better market valuation largely explains the operation that, as the Income 4 analyst, Luis Padrón, indicates, will also have a positive effect on the parent company. “The more Acciona Energía is valued, it will also infect the parent company, which will continue to have a large majority of the capital.” Acciona Energía will become the giant of green assets in the Spanish market. However, the placement of its shares, which ends these days, does not hide the difficulties in a market and a sector that are not experiencing their best moment. Therefore, in addition to the fact that the operation is coordinated by US financial giants such as Citi, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, large ranges have been set both in the price – the final appraisal will be known on June 29 – and in the percentage of the capital that will go to the market. Thus, Acciona expects to place between 15% and 28.7% of the capital (the rest will remain in the hands of the parent company), with a price that ranges between 27.73 euros per share and 29.76 euros. Wide sleeve for the operation to be a success, where the parent company will be able to enter at most 2,817 million euros.

Aránzazu Bueno, an analyst at Bankinter, explains the reasons for a lower valuation of Acciona Energía which, when the placement was announced, spoke of a valuation of up to 12,000 million euros for the company as a whole. “20% of its less mature projects are no longer valued because the market is looking for realities. In addition, its business has been affected by the draft law that eliminates the benefits that fell from the sky for hydro, nuclear and wind power before 2005, and it must also be noted that renewables and technology were the only sectors with profits in the middle of the pandemic and now they must compete with other companies that are recovering, ”says Bueno.

For his part, Padrón highlights the difficult moment of renewable securities, as evidenced by the reversal in numerous IPOs planned for this year. He considers that both the long experience and the management of Acciona in recent years are good guarantees for the investor to show interest in the company. However, unlike the years of euphoria, now the price will be key: “With our estimates if it comes out at 27.73 euros, it represents an attractive discount of around 20%, while if it does so at 29.76 euros, the discount will be only 10%; I think they will go for something in between, ”he explains.

Another objective of the operation is for Acciona Energía to be financially independent from the parent company. Before the operation, the subsidiary had a net debt of 3,248 million. According to data from the information brochure presented this week to the supervisor (CNMV), the company was born with a net financial debt of 1,777 million euros, although before taking this leap alone, the parent capitalized 1,895 million. Acciona Energía signed a loan for 2,500 million euros, with which it was finally separated from the parent company. From here on, and with the ambitious growth plans, the debt will continue to grow, but with the commitment that its ebitda will not be exceeded four times in the long term.

The objective is to grow at full speed and the investor should not expect very generous dividends. They expect to distribute between 25% and 50% of their annual profits among their shareholders, far from the 56% paid last year by the parent company. Of course, they are flexible depending on the financing needs and the results achieved.

Production capacity

Currently, its renewable production (hydro, solar, wind or biomass) reaches 11 gigawatts (GW), with figures at the end of last March, and they expect to reach 20 GW in 2025 and reach 30 GW in the medium term. To double its size by 2025, the company estimates an investment of around 7.8 billion that it hopes to achieve largely with the income from its own business. But it already has a medium-term debt program of some 3,000 million plus another 2,000 million in promissory notes that will cover the most immediate needs for resources.

Its main market is Spanish, with an installed capacity at the end of 2020 of 5.6 GW compared to 5.3 of its international division, with a presence in 19 countries, being the United States, Mexico, Australia, India, Italy and Canada , the most important. Wind energy production is the most outstanding, since it adds 8.5 GW of the 11 total, while photovoltaic solar contributes 1.4 GW.

Gonzalo Sánchez, director of analysis at Gesconsult, highlights that the company has been a known asset for many years, although the “inflationary process has harmed them by being in a regulated sector compared to more cyclical companies, which explains that they have already been adjusted the valuations ”. And he adds: “Now the investor is going to have two different businesses in front of him, that of the parent company and that of the energy subsidiary, and will opt for one or the other.”