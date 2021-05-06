Acciona obtained a net profit of 97 million euros during the first quarter of 2021, which represents an increase of 24% over the same period of the previous year. The results have been boosted by the contribution of new international renewable assets commissioned between January and March (319 MW) and the reduction in financial expenses, according to the group.

Turnover in the quarter rose to 1,710 million (+ 5.5%), due to the increase in revenues from Energy (+ 20%) and Infrastructures (+ 4.5%), despite the deconsolidation of concessions sold in December 2020, which offset the reduction in turnover from Other Activities (-18.8%), due to a lower temporary delivery of residential units by the real estate division. The ebitda was 362 million (+ 11.1%), due, among other reasons, to the strong growth of Energy (+ 22.1%).

The net debt of the group chaired by José Manuel Entrecanales reached 5,790 million (+ 22.3%) as of March 31, mainly due to the concentration of investment in the quarter. The company continued its path of reducing financial expenses, with a total accumulated cost of 56 million (-9.4%).

During the quarter, the company won new infrastructure contracts for a value of 1,263 million, which contribute to an accumulated business portfolio of 15,085 million, which places the figure at all-time highs. In addition, the Energy division closed the period with 1,885 MW under construction or scheduled to start imminently. Net investment amounted to 950 million (+ 194.8%). The figure includes 470 million deferred payments related to the debt management carried out during fiscal year 2020, in the context of the pandemic.

In the Energy segment, the company invested 760 million, and installed 319 renewable MW in international markets. At the end of the first quarter, another 280 MW were in the construction phase, and the goal is to install 599 MW in 2021. In addition, it plans to start the construction of another 1,604 MW imminently, in line with the company’s goal of install 1.6 GW in 2022.

In Infrastructures, it invested 121 million net compared to 29 million in the same period of the previous year, of which 87 million were allocated to Construction and 31 million to Concessions.