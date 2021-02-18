Acciona’s board of directors approved this Thursday the listing of its renewable energy subsidiary this year, provided that market conditions allow it. The perimeter of the new company would include the entire Energy business, excluding its stake in the wind turbine manufacturer, Nordex. The size and structure of the placement is yet to be defined, but the free float (free float) would be at least 25% of the capital of the new listed company. In principle, it would be listed on the Spanish stock exchanges, although the final market has not yet been decided. Acciona will maintain a majority stake in the listed company. The advance of the possible exit to the CNMV meant that the value of Acciona has skyrocketed this Thursday on the stock market and has closed with an increase of 11.43% to 138.40 euros.

The decision responds to the change in the corporate structure that it has approved to “give greater visibility to its strategic business lines, reduce its capital costs and strengthen its balance sheet.” According to society, the ecological transition processes are generating a record demand for sustainable infrastructures and, particularly, for clean energy and different countries are launching green recovery funds with the same focus. To this he adds that “there is a growing interest from the international investment community in companies that meet the strictest environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) criteria”, which represents “a great opportunity for growth”.

In this context, the listing allows to meet market demand and promote its growth, according to the company, which expects to double the current installed energy capacity by 2025 and free up resources for the development of other strategic businesses such as water, real estate or mobility .

The group chaired by José Manuel Entrecanales has 5,677 MW installed in Spain, mostly wind power (4,738 MW), and 4,829 MW also with more weight than wind power in 16 countries, including the United States and Mexico. Precisely in the US it reached an agreement with Plug Power to become a green hydrogen supply platform in Spain and Portugal and make an initial investment of more than 2,000 million euros.

Less income

On the other hand, the group closed 2020 with a net profit of 380 million, which represents an increase of 8.1%, maintaining growth in all activities. Revenues amounted to 6,472 million, which is 10% less due to the negative impact of 796 million by Covid-19. Ebitda was 1,124 million (-21.8%), with 221 million impact due to the pandemic. Although the accounts for the second quarter were affected by the crisis, the company experienced a gradual and progressive recovery.

Covid-19 particularly impacted the Infrastructure area, due, among other factors, to the temporary stoppage of works and increased costs. However, the company points out that it was able to develop a solid medium and long-term growth strategy by closing the year with a total of 9,141 million in new awards – a figure that is almost double the average of previous years – which places the portfolio of contracts in 15,364 million, historical record.

The Energy business, precisely, was also affected, although to a lesser extent, by the drop in demand, which resulted in a decrease in wholesale prices. A growth strategy was also applied in this area with 494 MW under construction of new renewable parks and another 1,709 MW scheduled to begin construction this year.

During the year, Acciona implemented measures to preserve its liquidity and, at the same time, have the necessary flexibility: control over investment flows, asset turnover, 50% reduction in dividend, cost efficiency and reduction of financial expenses (-4.7%). This translated into a reduction in net financial debt of 584 million (-11%), to reach 4,733 million as of December 31, 2020 and a ratio of 4.21 times net debt / EBITDA.

Acciona made a net investment of 829 million (-19.9%), of which Energy invested 595 million in new capacity, mainly wind power, highlighting the projects in Santa Cruz and San Carlos (Mexico) and La Chalupa (United States). In total, 580 MW were installed in the period. In addition, Infrastructures invested 205 million. Regarding divestments, the agreement reached during the fourth quarter for the sale of a portfolio of eight concession assets in Spain in a transaction valued at 484 million stands out, of which 357 million represented the value of the shares and 127 million the debt associated. Likewise, it undertook the sale of its assets in student residences for 31 million.