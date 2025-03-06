The attempts to stop the installation of a new terminal provided for in the northern expansion of the port of Valencia by different groups and even political parties such as Compromís and Podemos are not new. The last attempt by court has been urged by action environmentalwho has seen how TSJ rejected the precautionary stoppage of the works already initiated.

The litigation for the moment has served to reveal what the construction companies would charge that the construction work was awarded in case be resolved in contract for a judicial decision. According to the TSJ car, the Port Authority of Valencia itself has included in its argument to reject the precautionary stoppage of the economic figure that would have to pay to the Temporary Union formed by Actiona, Bertolin and Jan de Nul.

The resolution of the contract would mean “Compensation to the contractor” that amounts to 28.81 million eurosaccording to the Clause 39 signed by the parties and as usual in these large public works competitions.

The action that is already underway includes the execution of the dredging, and the construction of the dock and the consolidated filling on which MSc will then lift your terminalwith an additional investment of more than 1,000 million euros. These initial works were tendered by the Port Authority and were awarded for 592 million euros.

In their allegations, the port agency also includes that stopping the work would also be another economic risk, that of “Extinction of the concession by breach of the delivery deadlines of the land by the APV “A The concessionaire, the MSC terminal subsidiary. As he communicated to the court he would mean An annual income loss For the Port Authority of Valencia of 62.53 million euroswhich is the money that plans to enter with the rates of that installation, in addition to those derived from its container and ship traffic.

The danger of North Africa

To those easily quantifiable figures, the Port Authority also adds in its allegations the impact that that installation is not lifted. “If the northern container terminal does not come into operation, The port of Valencia will be out of the map for the main shipping companies and loaders of the world“, collect the car.

A situation that would have a clear beneficiary. “Maritime connectivity loss will push these same terminals to North Africadisplacing traffic and irreversibly weakening the competitiveness of the port, “says the documentation presented to the court by the port.

The TSJ room itself considers those valid arguments. “Conclusions that although we cannot give the definitive – to move in precautionary headquarters – yes We are endowed with a high degree of likelihood“, says the car to reject the precautionary measure urged by action environmentalist, who also recalls that this decision” does not prejudge the outcome of the lawsuit. “That is, that the judicial war is maintained.