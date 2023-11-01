Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Accidents | Ysitie is closed due to a traffic accident, cars have piled up to the point of a queue

October 31, 2023
Accidents | Ysitie is closed due to a traffic accident, cars have piled up to the point of a queue

The accident happened around two in the morning.

Ysitie is completely cut off from traffic between Tampere and Jyväskylä due to a traffic accident, the rescue service of Central Finland tells STT.

The accident happened early in the morning around two o’clock, a few kilometers north of the center of Korpilahti in Jyväskylä.

According to the fire marshal on duty, a queue of cars has started to accumulate at the accident site, but he could not give an exact estimate of the number of vehicles.

Traffic stopped on the road after a car that ran off the road hit a light and electricity pole a few kilometers north of the center of Korpilahti in Jyväskylä. As a result of the collision, poles and power lines ended up on the road.

