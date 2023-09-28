Accidents | Wednesday’s traffic accident in Urjala was a hit-and-run, the driver died

For an unknown reason, the passenger car had driven across the oncoming lane into a ditch and caught fire.

27.9. 13:57 | Updated 12:51 p.m

Pirkanmaan The traffic accident that led to death in Urjala on Wednesday was a hit-and-run, said the police of Sisä-Suomen on Thursday.

Based on the current information, the passenger car had driven over the oncoming lane into a ditch for a so far unknown reason and caught fire, the police say. The driver of the car died.

The accident happened around half past one on Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, the driver was alone in traffic and there are no outside people involved in the incidents. Alcohol is not suspected to play a role in the events.

The police are investigating the drive-out as a suspected traffic safety hazard. The cause of death is under investigation for the driver of the car.