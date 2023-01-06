Accidents | Violent fire in Haapavedi – 10-apartment terraced house in open flames

According to the fire marshal on duty, the house will probably be completely destroyed.

Ten the terraced house of the apartment caught fire between Thursday and Friday in the center of Haapavesi. Firefighter on duty Joose Veteläinen says that the fire is very fierce and the house will probably be completely destroyed.

At two o’clock in the morning, the fire had been contained for a while, but it was still not under control.

“This is a really strong and aggressive fire,” said Veteläinen.

The fire department was alerted to the fire at half past one in the morning. According to the fire chief, the fire started in one apartment, but it spread quickly so that seven out of ten apartments were already in open flames.

“At the moment, it is estimated that the seven apartments of the house built in the 70s are burning in the full fire stage. There will be very serious damage caused by the fire and extinguishing water.”

Aquarian according to him, the rescue service tried to contain the fire so that the rest of the apartment could be spared, but the situation was difficult, according to him.

“We have a limit line on it, but we’ll see if it holds.”

According to the fire marshal, 13 people were inside the house when the fire broke out.

“They have all gotten out. There are no injuries. First aid has checked them over,” says Veteläinen.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.