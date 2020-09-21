Accidents Viking Line’s Chief Communications Officer: “We are working with experts to find out how to dismantle the Amore, it will take time”

The ship currently has 49 crew members.

Sunday afternoon exact data on the damage to Viking Line’s Amorella ship that ran aground is not yet available. Viking Line’s Director of Communications Johanna Boijer-Svahnström however, assures that the damage they are not so severe that Amorella should not be repaired.

“The ship has been serviced every year and is by no means in poor condition,” Boijer-Svahnström told HS on Monday morning.

“We’re not talking about damage that would cause the ship to stop operating. The ship will be repaired and returned to service. ”

According to Boijer-Svahnström, divers have been inspecting the ship last night and efforts have been made to map out its damage.

“We discussed with the experts how to get the ship dismantled. It takes time, ”says Boijer-Svahnström.

Boijer-Svahnström says that Amorella is currently lying in a place where the seabed is muddy and soft. This means that the ship is likely to avoid further damage when towed to the shipyard.

According to Boijer-Svahnström, there is no further information on the chain of events or the more specific cause of the accident. An analysis of the ship’s technical equipment is currently underway.

The patrol ships Tursas and Uisko are on guard in case of damage at the Amorella crash site on Sunday night.­

From the ship was released in the evening of 26 countries, catering and tax-free side pressure employees. The ship still has 49 crew members who, according to Boijer-Svahanström, belong to the “technical department”.

Today, Viking Line will hold an internal meeting of the company to review, among other things, the chain of events of the accident and where the passengers on board were at the time of the accident. In addition, the meeting will discuss how the company handles future travel bookings, Boijer-Svahnström says.

Åland newspaper Ålandstidningen said on Monday that the Viking Amorella crew will be laid off.

Viking Amore was run aground in the Åland archipelago south of Långnäs on Hjulgrund.

After the ground contact, the ship was driven to the shore of an island called Järsö to stabilize the situation. According to a press release from the Western Finland Coast Guard, no injuries were sustained and no one was in immediate danger. There were a total of 281 people on board at the time of the accident, of whom 207 were passengers.

Most of the passengers were Finns. There were also some Swedish passengers. Some of the passengers are Ålanders. Passengers evacuated from the ship were taken on buses on Sunday to the evacuation center at Strandnäs School in Svinö, Åland.

Amorella ran aground on the outskirts of Åland also in 2013. At the time, the accident was due to an electrical failure.

Accident Research Center (Otkes) initiate an accident investigation. I took the leader, Professor Veli-Pekka Nurmen according to him, it is always a serious situation when a passenger ship runs aground and receives damage.