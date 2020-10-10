Accidents Viking Line’s Amorella will return to service in November at the earliest

In September, the vessel that came into contact with the ground will undergo repairs in addition to the repairs, which would normally have been ahead next January.

September Viking Line’s Amorella vessel, which came into contact with the ground on the 20th, will remain docked in Naantali at the Turku repair yard at least until the beginning of November. Vessel towed to a repair yard just over two weeks ago.

Viking Line’s Director of Communications Johanna Boijer-Svahnström Amorella says that Amorella will be carrying out maintenance work in connection with the repairs, which would otherwise have been carried out in January. According to him, Amorella is in no hurry, as in traffic it has been replaced by the ship’s sister ship Gabriella.

Exact information on the possible return of Amorella to traffic is not yet available.

“After repair and maintenance work, let’s see what is done. Gabriella is now on the Turku route, and in November we will see what is done for both of them, ”says Boijer-Svahnström.

Boijer-Svahnström according to which the damage that survived at this stage has been well anticipated. In addition to the damaged base, there is electrical damage to the vessel.

“As far as I know, we have already come a long way with the renovations,” says Boijer-Svahnström.

According to Boijer-Svahnström, Viking Line has its own assumptions about the causes of the accident, but he refuses to open them further until the company has given a maritime explanation to the authorities.

An accident investigation investigates the course of events.

“Nothing surprising has emerged from the investigation,” says Boijer-Svahnström.