Accidents Viking Amore aims to move to Långnäs today – live broadcast of the operation from around 8am

Viking Line assures that the transfer operation does not involve any risks.

Åland Viking Amore, who ran aground on the coast on Sunday, is aiming to move today to the port of Långnäs. The ship has been waiting to be transferred off the island of Järsö.

Viking Line’s Director of Communications Johanna Boijer-Svahnström thinks the towing operation will begin “late in the afternoon”.

“The basic plan is that if all is well, Amorella will be detached and transferred to Långnäs harbor in the afternoon. But the move may also go tomorrow, ”says Boijer-Svahnström.

Boijer-Svahnström assures that the operation does not involve any risks.

“However, it needs to be prepared properly. The focus of the ship is at the bow and needs to be shifted, ”he says.

However, the towing operation will be slow. It will be operated by the towing company Alfons Håkans and its Neptun and Jupiter tugs.

“This day will probably go by preparing the ship, and in the afternoon it will be tried to dismantle it,” says Boijer-Svahnström.

Långnäs about 40 trucks and 40 cars on board the Amorella are to be unloaded at the port.

Viking Line Communications Manager Christa Grönlund said To HS yesterday that the cars were on their way to Stockholm, so one option would be to transfer them on another Viking Line vessel, the Rosella, to Sweden. However, the timetable for moving cars is still obscured.

The exact details of the damage that occurred in the accident will become clear during the repair.

“Yes, it will take at least a couple of weeks to repair the ship,” says Boijer-Svahnström.