Accidents | Video shows how a large screen fell down at a boy band’s concert in Hong Kong – injuring several

At least five people were injured in the accident. The injuries of one of the injured are serious.

Large size video screen fell down during a concert by the boy band Mirror at the Coliseum arena in Hong Kong on Thursday, reports news agency Reuters.

At least two dancers and three audience members were injured in the accident. According to Reuters, one of the dancers was seriously injured.

None of the band’s 11 members were injured.

The authorities stopped the concert after the accident. The accident is still under investigation.

Mirror was originally scheduled to hold a total of 12 concerts at the Coliseum, but the local government of Hong Kong has asked the band to move their future performances to another location during the investigation of the accident.

The band was founded in 2018 through a Hong Kong reality TV show.