Accidents Unprecedented natural material was found on the Viking Amorella waterway – “The discovery is significant”

The fairway agency is now assessing whether the route is no longer safe.

Hjulgrundin hard natural material has been found in a narrow area in the Åland archipelago from the place where the passenger ship Viking Amorella made ground contact on 20 September.

“It was a hard natural material. The finding is significant, and it is necessary for the investigation to assess whether it played any role in Amorella’s ground contact. This may have implications for bus safety. It shouldn’t have been there, ”says the director of the Accident Investigation Board, a professor Veli-Pekka Nurmi.

Information about the likely rock material Otkes received from the Navy, which investigated the accident area over the weekend. Otkes submitted the new information to, among other things, the Finnish Rail Agency, which is assessing whether the fairway can be used safely. The fairway agency is expected to report on the matter on Monday.

“The discovery may have a bearing on the safety of the bus,” Nurmi estimates.

The completion of Otkes’ own investigation, its conclusions and safety recommendations will probably take place next summer. Before that, however, Otkes plans to report on the course of events in a couple of months.

Amorella has been towed to a repair yard in Naantali. Viking Line has said the repairs will take at least two weeks.

The discovery was reported earlier Ålandstidningen.